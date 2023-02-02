 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Friday

Turning colder Friday

The warmth will be short-lived, however, as we see a cold front push through the area for the second half of the day dropping temperatures down into the single digits overnight. Clear skies though this evening with a strong wind from the north. The cool down will also be brief because temperatures will be back in the 50s by the weekend.

