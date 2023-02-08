Things start to change this afternoon with rain chances moving into the area. Rain chances will continue overnight turning into snow through the early morning hours on Thursday. Precipitation will clear out of the area through tomorrow morning with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.
KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
