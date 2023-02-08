 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday

Things start to change this afternoon with rain chances moving into the area. Rain chances will continue overnight turning into snow through the early morning hours on Thursday. Precipitation will clear out of the area through tomorrow morning with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

