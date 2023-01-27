Sunshine continues for today with more clouds moving in overnight with lows reaching the 20s. Another warmer day on Saturday before much colder weather returns Sunday through the work week.
KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder this weekend
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
