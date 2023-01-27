 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder this weekend

  • 0

Turning colder this weekend

 Sunshine continues for today with more clouds moving in overnight with lows reaching the 20s. Another warmer day on Saturday before much colder weather returns Sunday through the work week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you