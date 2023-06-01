KQ2 Forecast: Warm and humid Friday

Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Summer. Though we must say
that the pattern the past few days has resembled one closer the
July and August months of summer. This will continue through Friday, but
we are expecting a shift by the weekend.
Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Summer. Though we must say
that the pattern the past few days has resembled one closer the
July and August months of summer. This will continue through Friday, but
we are expecting a shift by the weekend.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.