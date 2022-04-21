A better chance for showers and storms will arrive late tonight into the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. A few showers and storms could linger through the morning hours Friday, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures look to peak tomorrow with highs in the 80s. More isolated rain chances continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Slightly cooler weather looks to return on Sunday into next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy Friday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.