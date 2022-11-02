Winds will stay strong into tonight as well as into tomorrow. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. Showers and thunderstorm return early Friday morning lasting through the day Saturday. No severe weather or flooding is anticipated at this time.
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy Thursday
