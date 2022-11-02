 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...

Well above normal temperatures and very gusty south winds
combined with very dry fuels and grasses will result in elevated
fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to
drop into the 40 to 50 percent range with south winds gusting up
to 35 mph.

Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided. Conditions should improve after 1am as winds decrease
and relative humidity rises.

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy Thursday

  • 0

Warm and windy Thursday

Winds will stay strong into tonight as well as into tomorrow. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. Showers and thunderstorm return early Friday morning lasting through the day Saturday. No severe weather or flooding is anticipated at this time.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you