KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy weekend

Warm and windy weekend

Tonight lows will reach the 50s with light winds and mostly clear skies. Warm and windy conditions expected through the weekend with highs in the 80s and clear skies. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday into Monday. Additional rain chances possible through mid week with more seasonable temperatures.

