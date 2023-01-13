Winds will be on the calm side with a light breeze from the north. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with calm conditions and clear skies. Above normal temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with highs in the 50s on Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy weekend
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
