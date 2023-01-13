 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and windy weekend

  • 0

Warm and windy weekend

Winds will be on the calm side with a light breeze from the north. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with calm conditions and clear skies. Above normal temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with highs in the 50s on Sunday. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you