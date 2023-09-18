KQ2 Forecast: Warm Tuesday forecast

High temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees above normal Today and
Tuesday; in the mid to upper 80s for many.
Unsettled Pattern ahead, with shower and thunderstorm chances
Tuesday into Wednesday and later in the week into the weekend.
High temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees above normal Today and
Tuesday; in the mid to upper 80s for many.
Unsettled Pattern ahead, with shower and thunderstorm chances
Tuesday into Wednesday and later in the week into the weekend.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.