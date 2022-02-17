 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Warm up on Friday

Temperatures are still on track to quickly warm up on Friday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Mild temperatures look to continue into the beginning of next week. Rain and snow chances look to increase again by the middle of next week.

