KQ2 Forecast: Warm weather continues this week

Gradually warming up through the upcoming week. 80s through most
of the week, with perhaps a chance at 90 degrees by week`s end
Daily chances for rain increase through the week. Widespread
drought relief remains unlikely for the area.
