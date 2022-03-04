 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast

Temperatures will make it back into the 70s again on Saturday before a cold front moves through Saturday evening.  This will bring us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature will be on the cooler side to end the weekend into next week with a few lingering rain chances.

