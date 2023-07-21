 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast

Heat Wave remains likely for next week. High temperatures around

100 to 102 F expected Wednesday through end of the week. Heat

index values 105 to 108 possible Wednesday through Friday. A

Heat Advisory may be necessary for portions of next week.

