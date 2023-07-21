KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast

Heat Wave remains likely for next week. High temperatures around
100 to 102 F expected Wednesday through end of the week. Heat
index values 105 to 108 possible Wednesday through Friday. A
Heat Advisory may be necessary for portions of next week.
Heat Wave remains likely for next week. High temperatures around
100 to 102 F expected Wednesday through end of the week. Heat
index values 105 to 108 possible Wednesday through Friday. A
Heat Advisory may be necessary for portions of next week.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.