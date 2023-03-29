Overnight winds will pick up out of the northeast with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s and partly cloudy skies. More clouds move in on Thursday with highs jumping to the upper 60s/low 70s. Strong winds are forecasted Thursday afternoon through Friday with sustained winds 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph possible. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday with the primary concerns being damaging winds and hail.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer and windy Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today