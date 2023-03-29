 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer and windy Thursday

  • 0

Warmer and windy forecast

Overnight winds will pick up out of the northeast with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s and partly cloudy skies. More clouds move in on Thursday with highs jumping to the upper 60s/low 70s. Strong winds are forecasted Thursday afternoon through Friday with sustained winds 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph possible. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday with the primary concerns being damaging winds and hail. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you