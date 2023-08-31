 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer end to the week

  • 0

Warm up for the end of the week

Warm temperatures expected with highs in the 80s slowly increasing

to the mid 90s through Tuesday. Heat indices peak right at 100 early

next week.

Long term guidance suggests rain chances return early next week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you