KQ2 Forecast: Warmer end to the week

Warm temperatures expected with highs in the 80s slowly increasing
to the mid 90s through Tuesday. Heat indices peak right at 100 early
next week.
Long term guidance suggests rain chances return early next week.
Warm temperatures expected with highs in the 80s slowly increasing
to the mid 90s through Tuesday. Heat indices peak right at 100 early
next week.
Long term guidance suggests rain chances return early next week.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.