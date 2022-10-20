 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Friday forecast

  • 0

Warmer Friday forecast

Gusty winds Saturday and Sunday will cause high fire danger.

Wind gusts on Sunday may reach up to 45 mph. Strong storms possible Sunday night into Monday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you