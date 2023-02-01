Tonight lows return to the teens/20s under clear skies. The warmup continues into Thursday with temperatures reaching the 40s and clear skies. Near or above normal temperatures are expected through the rest of the week with the exception of a brief cool down on Friday.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Thursday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today