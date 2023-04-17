KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Tuesday forecast

 Skip to main content
Warmer Tuesday forecast

Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with clear skies continuing. More sunshine on the way for Tuesday with strong winds out of the southeast boosting temperatures into the mid 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday followed by a cold front bringing temperatures into the 60s for the remainder of the week. 

