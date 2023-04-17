Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with clear skies continuing. More sunshine on the way for Tuesday with strong winds out of the southeast boosting temperatures into the mid 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday followed by a cold front bringing temperatures into the 60s for the remainder of the week.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Tuesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
