Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Wednesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
