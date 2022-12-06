 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Wednesday forecast

Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.

