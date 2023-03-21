Rain showers will mainly be towards the southern end of the viewing area and will be short-lived. Tonight will stay dry with lows staying in the 40s. Tomorrow off and on rain chances continue with highs in the 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Wednesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
