 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a couple
hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weekend forecast

  • 0

Warmer weekend forecast

 Mostly cloudy skies for today with some sun coming through during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Warm weather returns for the weekend with 50s on the way for Saturday and Sunday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you