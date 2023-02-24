Mostly cloudy skies for today with some sun coming through during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Warm weather returns for the weekend with 50s on the way for Saturday and Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weekend forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today