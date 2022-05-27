KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weekend forecast

Winds will be calm for today. Skies stay clear for tonight with lows around 60.
This weekend looks to be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s for Saturday through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend, although it will be a bit breezy.
Winds will be calm for today. Skies stay clear for tonight with lows around 60.
This weekend looks to be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s for Saturday through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend, although it will be a bit breezy.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.