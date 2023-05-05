Highs today will reach the 70s with cloudy skies continuing and winds picking up out of the southeast. Overnight the slight chance for rain continues with lows in the 60s and cloudy skies. A huge warmup on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s. Chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms stretch into the work week.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weekend forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today