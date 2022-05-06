Tonight we will cool down into the 40s under partly cloudy skies with continued calm conditions. The weekend ahead looks to be nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures next week will warm up into the 80s and 90s with the potential for record-breaking highs.
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weekend forecast
