Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances will start to increase on Saturday with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Saturday night will bring us our next cold front, cooling temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday into next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Warming back up on Friday
