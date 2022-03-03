 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Warming back up on Friday

Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the 70s.  Rain chances will start to increase on Saturday with the chance for a few thunderstorms.  Saturday night will bring us our next cold front, cooling temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday into next week.

