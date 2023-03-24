Rain chances return late afternoon into early evening and will continue overnight. Lows will drop into the 30s. We start off the weekend with a short period of dry conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances return on Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Wet and cool Weekend forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
