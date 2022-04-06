KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cloudy Thursday

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... Sustained westerly winds across the region of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Additionally, relative humidity values will range from around 30 to 35 percent this afternoon. This combination of strong wind gusts and fairly dry relative humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across much of the region this afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and any fire would have the potential to rapidly spread. While winds will remain elevated tonight and increase once more with gusts to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon, increased humidity values will keep fire weather concerns tempered.