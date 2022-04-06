Breezy and cooler weather will continue through the end of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend. Next week looks to start on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cloudy Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.