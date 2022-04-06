 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained westerly winds across the region of 20 to 25 mph will
be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.
Additionally, relative humidity values will range from around 30
to 35 percent this afternoon.

This combination of strong wind gusts and fairly dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
much of the region this afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind is
strongly discouraged and any fire would have the potential to
rapidly spread.

While winds will remain elevated tonight and increase once more
with gusts to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon, increased humidity
values will keep fire weather concerns tempered.

KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cloudy Thursday

Breezy and cooler weather will continue through the end of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend. Next week looks to start on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

