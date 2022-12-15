Cloudy skies continue into this evening with lows reaching the low 20s. An even colder day ahead for Friday with highs struggling to make it into the 30s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the 30s.
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold Friday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
