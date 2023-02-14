 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cooler Wednesday

Windy and cooler Wednesday

 Tomorrow mild conditions return with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s during the afternoon with a strong breeze out of the northwest. Another system will move in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing snow chances and much cooler temperatures along with it.

