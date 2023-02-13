The mild weather ends tonight as rain moves in shortly after midnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain will persist through Tuesday morning with strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 40 mph.
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and rainy Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today