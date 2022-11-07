 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and Warmer Tuesday

Near normal temperatures today with highs in the mid 50's but by Wednesday

we will have above normal temperatures through mid week.

A strong cold front moves through Thursday evening with much colder

temperatures late in the week.

