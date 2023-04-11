Tonight lows will be in the 50s under clear skies. Another warm and sunny day will follow tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and strong winds. Fire weather will be a concern these next few days due to strong winds and warm temperatures. Next chance for rain returns Friday night into Saturday.
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
