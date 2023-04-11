 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warmer Wednesday

Windy and warmer Wednesday

Tonight lows will be in the 50s under clear skies. Another warm and sunny day will follow tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and strong winds. Fire weather will be a concern these next few days due to strong winds and warm temperatures. Next chance for rain returns Friday night into Saturday.

