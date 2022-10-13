 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015,
016, 017, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031,
102, 103, AND 104...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph. Wind are expected to decrease near
sunset.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Windy Friday forecast

Windy Friday forecast

The forecast looks dry for the weekend into much of next

week. Temperatures will trend cooler, especially for Monday and

Tuesday, where a widespread freeze will be possible both nights.

