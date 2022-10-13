KQ2 Forecast: Windy Friday forecast

The forecast looks dry for the weekend into much of next
week. Temperatures will trend cooler, especially for Monday and
Tuesday, where a widespread freeze will be possible both nights.
The forecast looks dry for the weekend into much of next
week. Temperatures will trend cooler, especially for Monday and
Tuesday, where a widespread freeze will be possible both nights.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.