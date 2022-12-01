It was a windy day today with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph and elevated fire weather conditions. Lows will drop to the 30s overnight with mostly clear skies. Even stronger winds of 45-50 mph expected on Friday with temperatures breaking into the 60s.
KQ2 Forecast: Windy Friday forecast
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
