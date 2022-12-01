KQ2 Forecast: Windy Friday forecast

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Windy and warm Friday

It was a windy day today with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph and elevated fire weather conditions. Lows will drop to the 30s overnight with mostly clear skies. Even stronger winds of 45-50 mph expected on Friday with temperatures breaking into the 60s.

