KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, Dekalb, Daviess, Caldwell, Grundy, and Livingston counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas. This watch is in effect from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday.
This winter system will bring rain to our area late Tuesday afternoon. As cold air surges into our area, rain will begin to transition to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will continue across our area through the day Wednesday.
Snowfall totals will be in a very tight gradient and could still change as the event nears. Higher snowfall totals will be south of I-70. Our area could see around 2-5 inches of accumulating snow. Travel will likely be difficult later Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday.