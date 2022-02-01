 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

  • 0

Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Buchanan, Dekalb, Daviess, and Grundy counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday. Today will be another above average day with high in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the north as a cold front approaches our area. Most of today will be dry, but isolated light showers will be possible tonight into the overnight hours. Precipitation will change over to snow overnight.

