KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Buchanan, Dekalb, Daviess, and Grundy counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday. Today will be another above average day with high in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the north as a cold front approaches our area. Most of today will be dry, but isolated light showers will be possible tonight into the overnight hours. Precipitation will change over to snow overnight.