Temperatures will be hanging out in the 20s throughout the rest of the work week. Another chance for snow will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday, however the impacts look minimal at this time for our area. Sunshine will return on Friday through the weekend as temperatures begin to slowly warm up.
KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather returns on Wednesday
