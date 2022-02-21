A strong cold front will move through tonight bringing the chance for some drizzle. As temperatures cool, drizzle will likely turn to freezing drizzle early tomorrow morning. This could make slick spots on the road for your Tuesday commute. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 20s. Snow chances look to return on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again this weekend.
KQ2 Forecast:
