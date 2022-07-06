More rain chances move into the area overnight tonight with lows in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we could see some rain as well, with temperatures a few degrees cooler with a heat index in the upper 90s.
KQ2 Weather: Chances for t-storms on Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.