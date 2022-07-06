 Skip to main content
KQ2 Weather: Chances for t-storms on Thursday

More rain chances move into the area overnight tonight with lows in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we could see some rain as well, with temperatures a few degrees cooler with a heat index in the upper 90s. 

