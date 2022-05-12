Last day of 90s, thunderstorm chances tonight

Another hot, summer-like day in store with highs reaching the 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be pretty humid and windy out there today as well with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the south this afternoon.
Tonight, lows will be in the 60s with chances for rain showers and thunderstorms moving in during the overnight hours with a slight to moderate risk for severe weather. On Friday, the rain chances will continue with highs in the 80s. Mild weather will finally return this weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.