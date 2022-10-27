 Skip to main content
Mild and cloudy day ahead

Another day of cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures in the 60s with winds picking up from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight lows will reach the 30s overnight, however staying above freezing. Temperatures continue in the 60s through the weekend. Warm and windy conditions expected in the middle of next week. With the dry fuels and conditions, expect elevated fire danger.

