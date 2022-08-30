It will be a nice, mild day ahead with dry conditions, clear skies, and highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be on the calm side. Heading into tonight we can expect clear skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be similar to day with clear skies and highs slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Dry and mild conditions continue through the rest of the work week.
Mild, comfortable day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
