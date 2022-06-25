 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mild, cool end to the weekend

  • 0
7-Day Forecast

It was a very hot and humid today with highs in the 80s. The good news is, much cooler weather is on the way for tomorrow. Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north gusting up to 25 mph. Things will gradually warm up as we end the week with rain chances returning Friday and Saturday.

Recommended for you