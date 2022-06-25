It was a very hot and humid today with highs in the 80s. The good news is, much cooler weather is on the way for tomorrow. Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north gusting up to 25 mph. Things will gradually warm up as we end the week with rain chances returning Friday and Saturday.
Mild, cool end to the weekend
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
