More rain moved through overnight last night, breaking numerous rainfall records for St. Joseph. Today we start off dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon with a possible shower or two during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Tonight lows will be around 70 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain. The sun will come back out for the weekend with cooler conditions and temperatures in the 80s.
Mild end to the week, beautiful weekend forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
