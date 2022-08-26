Another nice day ahead of us with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the calm side out of the east. Tonight lows will be in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. The first half of the day tomorrow will be nice with thunderstorms moving in later in the day, continuing overnight into Sunday.
Mild end to the week, thunderstorms expected for the weekend
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
