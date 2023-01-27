Starting off today with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries in the air. Temperatures recover into the 40s the afternoon thanks to a strong wind out of the southwest gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine continues for today with more clouds moving in overnight with lows reaching the 20s. Another warmer day on Saturday before much colder weather returns Sunday through the work week.
Mild end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
