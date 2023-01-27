 Skip to main content
Mild end to the week

Full Forecast for Friday, January 27th

Starting off today with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries in the air. Temperatures recover into the 40s the afternoon thanks to a strong wind out of the southwest gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine continues for today with more clouds moving in overnight with lows reaching the 20s. Another warmer day on Saturday before much colder weather returns Sunday through the work week.

