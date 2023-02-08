We're starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s, clear skies and a light breeze. The first half of the day will be beautiful with sunny skies, mild conditions and temperatures in the 40s. Things start to change this afternoon with rain chances moving into the area. Rain chances will continue overnight turning into snow through the early morning hours on Thursday. Precipitation will clear out of the area through tomorrow morning with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.
Mild morning with rain chances this afternoon/evening
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today