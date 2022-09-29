 Skip to main content
Mild & pleasant day ahead

Clear skies, ample sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s mark another pleasant day across the area. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow the warming trend continues with highs reaching the mid 70s with clear skies. The pleasant, warm, and dry weather continues through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

