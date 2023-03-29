 Skip to main content
Mild & pleasant Wednesday

  Updated
Full Forecast 3/29

This morning waking up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Highs will reach the 50s for the third day in a row with partly cloudy skies and a light wind out of the southwest. Overnight winds will pick up out of the northeast with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s and partly cloudy skies. More clouds move in on Thursday with highs jumping to the upper 60s/low 70s. Strong winds are forecasted Thursday afternoon through Friday with sustained winds 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph possible. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday with the primary concerns being damaging winds and hail. 

