Another day in the 50s as we start off with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. Sunshine is expected for the day with a calm wind from the northwest. Tonight lows will reach the 20s under clear skies. Tomorrow we start off the weekend with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds throughout the day, with rain chances moving in for Saturday night leading to ~1" of rainfall in the area.
Mild & sunny Black Friday forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
